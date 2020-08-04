  1. Home
  2.  → TwikTwok

TwikTwok

Swipe through videos on Twitter

Twitter + TikTok = TwikTwok
Swipe through the best videos from Twitter in a TikTok-like interface.
It's a web-app so no installation necessary.
Tweet #TwikTwok for feature.
Check it out and leave suggestions for content/features in the comments
TwikTwok
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Tanya Kurkova
Maker
Twitter vids are amazing and underrated. TikTok has the best way to swiftly scroll through diverse, interesting video content. Combine them both and what do you have? Twitter + TikTok = TwikTwok. Swipe through the best videos from Twitter in a fast, fun convenient way. Check it out (no download needed) twiktwok.github.io P.s what content from Twitter should we add?
UpvoteShare
Muhammad Waqas
@tanya_kurkova Allow people choosing tags, e.g #cats #makeup #nature #tech
UpvoteShare