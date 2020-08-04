Discussion
Tanya Kurkova
Maker
Twitter vids are amazing and underrated. TikTok has the best way to swiftly scroll through diverse, interesting video content. Combine them both and what do you have? Twitter + TikTok = TwikTwok. Swipe through the best videos from Twitter in a fast, fun convenient way. Check it out (no download needed) twiktwok.github.io P.s what content from Twitter should we add?
@tanya_kurkova Allow people choosing tags, e.g #cats #makeup #nature #tech
