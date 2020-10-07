discussion
Liran Tal
Maker
Hi Hunters! 👋 Liran here. Just a regular guy who does open source often and trying out his indie developer game with Twiks :-) I'm super excited to launch Twiks 1.0 today. The all-in-one productivity chrome extension tool for Twitter users 🦜 🚀 I built Twiks out of my own struggles with Twitter like really wanting to undo my tweets. So I made it have an Undo button with a countdown timer. The fact that Twitter automatically refreshes the feed on my timeline and refreshes while I browse drove me nuts. So I made a button that can play/pause the feed while you're reading through it. I packed all of that and more into a chrome extension to power-up my Twitter experience, and hopefully yours as well. Here's a rundown of the features Twiks has: 🔥 - 😍 Undo your tweets - ⏳ Count-down timer - 🕹 Double-click to tweet without waiting - 🐶 One-click button for a cute picture of a pup to keep you happy anytime! - ⏸ Pause Twitter's automatic live feed refresh - 🌍. Disable Twitter's URL shortening (https://t.co/) that obfuscates URLs - Open-source (https://github.com/lirantal/twiks) - Minimal set of permissions and full transparency! How to get started? 1. 👉 https://twiks.pro 2. Get your license and kickstart a new Twitter experience! More on each of the features: ✅ Undo tweets Customize the time to count-down and as soon as you hit the Tweet button on the main page, a countdown timer begins, giving you a safety time window to review the text again and make fixes as necessary. You can at any time undo the tweet, to cancel the countdown, make changes, and hit the Tweet button again for a new countdown. How many times have you had spelling errors? You hate tweeting too fast and then regretting that offending message? No more! have a safety tweet button that guards you from making these mistakes. Are you 100% sure of yourself? double-click the Tweet button to bypass the Undo functionality. ✅ Pause the live feed Do you find it annoying that Twitter auto-refreshes the timeline and updates the feed with new tweets while you are scrolling? Me too. That's essentially why I started building this extension. It made it really hard for me to find conversations while scrolling. This feature allows you to pause/resume the live feed updates with a click of a button. Like, literally! ✅ Random happy dogs pictures It is sometimes very lonely at Twitter. I feel that too. Do you feel like you need a cute picture or gif of a dog to turn up your happiness level? Say no more. I got your back. One click button to show you a random cute pup in action. ✅ Minimalistic permissions I'm very conscious of the security and privacy of you as an individual. This extension only requires the set of permissions that it absolutely needs in order to function properly: * storage - to save your customized settings * webRequest & webRequestBlocking - to monitor twitter's HTTP requests to load timeline tweets in your timeline so it can block them, thus disabling the automatic live feed refresh. * only operates on the limited set of URL addresses conforming to this pattern ://*.twitter.com/* and so it avoids injecting itself to all other URLs and websites. ✅ Open Source The open-source and public-facing part of this extension is managed in the open on GitHub https://github.com/lirantal/twiks and it only includes the code related to the Undo button, which is part of the freemium offering of this extension. If you wish to receive the full source code for the extension for educational purposes (or security scrutiny) I'm happy to make it available for you. Just contact me and I'll send you a copy.
Luciano MamminoCloud Web developer, Nodejs & JavaScript
I have been using for the last few weeks and it has been working very well for me. I especially love the countdown timer option. It seems unnecessary at first, but once you start using it, you will start to notice typos or other small tweaks you can do to your tweets, just before they actually go live. In absence of an official tweet edit feature, this is the closest alternative we could get. If you are using Twitter and you are serious about it, you cannot miss out this amazing extension!
