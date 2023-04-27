Products
Home
→
Product
→
Twifts
Twifts
Gifts Made Personal: AI-Driven & Tweet-Inspired
AI-driven gift suggestions based on friends' tweets, making gifting personalized and stress-free.
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
Shopping
by
Twifts
About this launch
Twifts
Gifts Made Personal: AI-Driven & Tweet-Inspired
Twifts by
Twifts
was hunted by
Cihan Yakar
in
Social Media
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Shopping
. Made by
Cihan Yakar
and
Tevfik Uyar
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
Twifts
is not rated yet. This is Twifts's first launch.
