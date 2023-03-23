Products
TwiceDB

TwiceDB

The bitemporal object store

TwiceDB uses bitemporal modeling to maintain a complete history of your data, tracking both when something happened “in the real world” and when the database learned that it happened. This allows you to “time travel” - to reproduce all past query results.
Launched in Data, Database, Business Intelligence by
TwiceDB
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I first encountered bitemporal databases like TwiceDB while working in finance. I'm interested in learning about other domains where this technology is useful. Getting a few new happy customers would be great, too!"

TwiceDB
0
reviews
4
followers
Brad Cater
in Data, Database, Business Intelligence. Made by
Brad Cater
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-