TwiceDB uses bitemporal modeling to maintain a complete history of your data, tracking both when something happened “in the real world” and when the database learned that it happened. This allows you to “time travel” - to reproduce all past query results.
"I first encountered bitemporal databases like TwiceDB while working in finance. I'm interested in learning about other domains where this technology is useful. Getting a few new happy customers would be great, too!"