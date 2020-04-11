Twenty Bits I Learned
A book about design and entrepreneurship from Dan Cerdeholm
Phillip Lovelace
Fantastic read with a multitude of gems and solid advice. Who doesn’t love a short read too, right? Highly recommended!
I love quick reads that give me insight into the reality of an industry. Dan definitely provides that. Not only does he open up about mistakes he’s made, he even provides a list of resources for printing merch, which is something I always stress out about when the time comes.
Witty, concise, and authentic. Loved what Dan was able to accomplish in a gorgeously designed book.
I got my copy this week! Can’t wait to dig in.