Twenty Bits I Learned

A book about design and entrepreneurship from Dan Cerdeholm

#2 Product of the Day
After retiring from co-founding, Dribbble, I reflected on 20 things I'd learned as a designer-turned-entrepreneur. It's a fun little hardcover book with mid-century aesthetics that collects those thoughts along with some arguably-artistic doodles.
4 Reviews5.0/5
Phillip Lovelace
Fantastic read with a multitude of gems and solid advice. Who doesn’t love a short read too, right? Highly recommended!
Christopher John
I love quick reads that give me insight into the reality of an industry. Dan definitely provides that. Not only does he open up about mistakes he’s made, he even provides a list of resources for printing merch, which is something I always stress out about when the time comes.
Kris Puckett
Witty, concise, and authentic. Loved what Dan was able to accomplish in a gorgeously designed book.
Andrew Meyers
I got my copy this week! Can’t wait to dig in.
