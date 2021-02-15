discussion
Hey friends 👋, We all want to grow on Twitter but it's never an easy job. At Tweetastic we understood that problem and knew we needed to fix things which weren't right. So we spent the last few months of 2020 to build something very cool and which could make it easier to grow on Twitter. --- Current Problems --- 1. Twitter official analytics isn't very user friendly. 2. Scheduling Tweets with TweetDeck sucks too because of the poor UI. 3. Collaborating on Twitter isn't very friendly either. --- Features --- 1. Simple yet powerful scheduling of tweets and threads. 2. Tags support for tweets for easy segregation. 3. Elegant and easy to read analytics. 4. Track up to 3200 top tweets of any account using our in-built tool called Twinesis. 5. Painless collaboration with your team members. 6. Daily/Weekly digest sent over mail or on Telegram. --- Who Should Use It --- While building Tweetastic we had already defined who it was meant for. Here are the types of people who should consider it. 1. Agencies: Assume you are an agency and have to manage multiple accounts with multiple people working on them. It's when Tweetastic gives you superpower and headache-free collaboration functionality. PRO plan is suggested for agencies. 2. Influencer or Enthusiasts: If you are an influencer or wanna be an influencer soon then Tweetastic is meant for you too. It gives you the power of tracking other's accounts and easy scheduling to post tweets with automation. INFLUENCER plan is suggested for influencers and enthusiasts. 3. Beginners: If you are someone who has just started or don't really wanna invest in a paid tool the Tweetastic gets you covered too. Simply choose the free plan to get a hint of most features but with limitations --- PH Launch Offer --- We are really excited about our launch on ProductHunt and to celebrate it we planned to add a nice discount coupon code for everyone. PH-Rocks (15% lifetime discount) plus we have a free 14 day trial period too We'd love to hear your feedback
@csaba_kissi Thanks, hope you will enjoy our product aswell.
I had a chance to try this app early, and their Twinesis functionality is 🔥 All the best Team!
@surjithctly Appreciate it man hope you are loving it still, Twinesis is available on free plan aswell.
@surjithctly When I came up with Twinesis it was also a revelation to me - super excited to share it with the world :D
It's really cool to get stats, scheduling and a Tweetdeck alternative in one app. I also happen to like the collaboration feature, this should come handy when managing our brand handles. Congrats on the launch. I wish you the best! 🥳🎉🎊
Congrats guys! I'm already using it for analytics 🥳
@albert_walicki Thanks a lot Albert. Hoping to keep serving you and building a much better experience with time.
@albert_walicki thanks for being amongst the early adopters 🙌🏼
I see this product is solving some fundamental problems in growing twitter and things that we do around twitter to grow which is fantastic to see!! Taken the same model solving for one social media to it's best do you guys plan to do it for other social media platform as well? Btw loved the whole product demo ❤️
@iamarnob6543 Hi Man thanks a lot for your feedback and yup our main goal is to let to get more of Twitter while spending less time. Also some of our user have requested for integration with Instagram but we still haven't decided anything yet(but we might). Let's see where time takes us.
@iamarnob6543 The idea was to let users understand what works and when it works. Twinesis tells you what type on content works in your niche then Analytics tells when to tweets and finally scheduling enables you to tweet while you are away.
Finally! It’s great to see you on Product Hunt. Congrats on your launch 🚀
@stetsenko_me Thanks a lot Andrew, we were also been waiting for this day.
I've used Tweetastic for a while now, and I can say I love it! I highly recommend it!
@catalinmpit Thanks Catlin
@catalinmpit thanks for kind words and also for your encouragements and early feedback - you rock Catalin 🙌🏼
Twinesis is really cool, and you should check it out if only for that (but stay for the nice stats and overviews and scheduling) Congrats on the launch!
@kilianvalkhof My personal fav is Twinesis aswell.
@kilianvalkhof Thanks Killian :D your feedback was super valuable and helped us a lot in bringing Tweetastic forward 🔥
Congrats on the launch 🚀 I want to give it a try!
@xianmingchen Would love tp have your thoughts after you give it a shot.