Tweet Jobs

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Mohd Danish
Hi PH 👋 Nowadays Companies posting job opportunities on @Twitter 🚀 So, I build a Search Engine on the top of twitter to find jobs in real time. 🙏 Share this product to your network. So, job seekers can find this helpful. Thanks to god this is my 8th product of this year. Happy to answer any and all questions you might have! Thanks to @rrhoover, @aaronoleary and his team for this awesome community. Thanks!
Upvote (3)Share
@mddanishyusuf Congrats on the launch, it looks amazing 👏🏽
Upvote (1)Share
@osamah_aldoaiss Thank you brother.
@mddanishyusuf As always - amazing work. Really inspiring to see you working hard and shipping many innovative & helpful products. Looking forward to seeing Tweetjobs develop further. Also, Want to take a second and 2nd that comment to @rrhoover and @aaronoleary. The ecosystem and community that Product Hunt provides and supports is truly amazing.
Upvote (1)Share
@rrhoover @aaronoleary @bmweinstein Thank you very much for the kind words Brendan.
Congrats on the launch! bold
@musharofchy Thanks my buddy
Great idea, @mddanishyusuf !
Congrats on the launch!