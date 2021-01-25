Log In
Tweet 2 Image

Convert tweets to beautiful images

We help you share your favorite tweets. We offer a one-click conversion of any tweet's link into a beautiful image.
discussion
Laurids
Hi Product Hunters :) I'm the maker of Tweet 2 Image. I am happy to release my app I've worked on for the last 2 weeks. Converting tweets to images is time-consuming. Tweet 2 Image makes it easy by converting a tweet's link into a beautiful image that you can post on social media. Features: - Paste your tweet with one click - Add replies to your tweet to share funny or interesting conversations - Change the background to your liking - Export to Square(1:1) or Story Format (16:9) - Share on every platform PS: Here are 5 app store promo codes for you guys: - WYJHNH7W4RLE - 64X7L6FAFFY6 - YARKTHHWKLA3 - WEH4PRF7W3RL - 74HKYJ3HF3NE
