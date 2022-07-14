Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from TweepsBook
See TweepsBook’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
TweepsBook
Ranked #6 for today
TweepsBook
If Notion & Pocket had a baby
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
What Twitter could not do with Twitter Blue, we did it for free. TweepsBook is a better bookmarking tool that allows you to import, organize, take, & share notes on all your “gyan-worthy” bookmarks.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
SaaS
by
TweepsBook
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
TweepsBook
Bookmark & organize your favorite tweets with different tags
11
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
TweepsBook by
TweepsBook
was hunted by
Ansh Agarwal
in
Productivity
,
Twitter
,
SaaS
. Made by
Ansh Agarwal
,
Tanya Gakhar
,
Anubhav
and
Ayush Rungta
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
TweepsBook
is rated
5/5 ★
by 11 users. It first launched on April 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
21
Comments
2
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#97
Report