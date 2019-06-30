Reviews
Andreas Sandre
Can tweets be as engaging if reposted outside of Twitter? How can words be as engaging as images? After all we say “a picture is worth 1,000 words,” and in the age of social media words seem less of the focus. Meet Tweeig, an experiment about the power of words and tweets on image-based platforms like Instagram. Tweeig, now available in iOS for the AppStore, transforms tweets in videos or still images that are shareable and engaging. Be part of the #Tweeig experiment! I can’t wait to hear your thoughts about the interaction between Twitter and Instagram. Andreas
Interesting idea. Content repurposing is definitely undertapped at the moment.
