Tweeig

Repost any tweet to Instagram or other social media

There are more than 10 million tweets posted on Instagram, mostly as ugly screenshots.
Tweeig (tweet+Instagram) allows you to transform any tweet into a video or an image and post it on Instagram or on any other social media platform.
It's easy, try it!
Andreas Sandre
Can tweets be as engaging if reposted outside of Twitter? How can words be as engaging as images? After all we say “a picture is worth 1,000 words,” and in the age of social media words seem less of the focus. Meet Tweeig, an experiment about the power of words and tweets on image-based platforms like Instagram. Tweeig, now available in iOS for the AppStore, transforms tweets in videos or still images that are shareable and engaging. Be part of the #Tweeig experiment! I can’t wait to hear your thoughts about the interaction between Twitter and Instagram. Andreas
Dmitri Kyle Brereton
Interesting idea. Content repurposing is definitely undertapped at the moment.
