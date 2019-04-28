Tweakr.io - The fastest way to get visual feedback
Clemens MakoschitzMaker@clemmak
Hey Producthunt! It's an honor to launch here today! We've been working on Tweakr for almost a year now and we really hope you like it. After having had struggles communicating with our first freelancer-clients as design students about our work, we were looking out for a product about that. As there was nothing convincing out there, we took the challenge upon ourselves. We didn't really sleep last night but we are still ready for all questions 🙂
