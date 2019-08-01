Discussion
Maker
Jonny Buchanan
Twitter likes to foster this thing we call "engagement", and taken as a whole I think that's for _their_ benefit, not mine, as I don't find it to be a very mentally healthy place to browse in its normal state. I'm there for people's excitement, enthusiasm, conversations and the cool things they do and make, but Twitter's algorithms and retweets tend to bring me more bad news, bad takes, clickbait and other inflammatory content deliberately created to harvest likes and retweets instead. I had a solution for this on the old desktop Twitter and now that I've been forced to switch over, I had to make Tweak New Twitter as a solution for New Twitter (and fix some of the UI issues while I was at it). The main thing Tweak New Twitter does is to once again make your timeline about original content from the people you follow - you'll only see original tweets and quote tweets by default. Twitter won't be able to force you back to the "Home" timeline any more and retweets are separated out into their own timeline if you want to look at them when you're ready to.
