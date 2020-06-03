Deals
Jobs
Makers
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
TV Show Trends
TV Show Trends
View/compare show IMDb rating trends by episode
User Experience
Use this chart to see how your favorite shows did over time, and compare them to other shows with customizable options. Includes links to episode pages in tooltips and links to viewing options in title
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Erik Gibbons
Maker
Welcome! Please let me know if you have any suggestions or requests for updates. Thanks!
Upvote
Share
14 hours ago
Send