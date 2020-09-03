discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Moaaz Sidat
Makerbuilding gettutr.com/instruct
👋 Hey everyone! Super excited to announce Tutr Instruct today – it’s the easiest way for teachers to host live classes. Just set your schedule & price, and share a link with your students to start hosting live classes! Earlier this year we launched Tutr (gettutr.com), with our first product, Community, which helps university students find 1:1 tutors, book paid classes and join the live class virtually. Over the past few months, we’ve recognized how it’s been super difficult for teachers making the shift to teaching online, cobbling together an array of products to schedule & book classes, handle payments, and teach live classes virtually. We were very much focused on building a platform that handled all of the above, with a focus on education & teaching tools, so we’re deciding to open it up more broadly, starting with giving early access to a few teachers who're are already teaching online. Do you know of teachers who're making the shift to teaching online? Share this with them! Would love to hear if you have any feedback, I'll be hanging out and answering any questions! 👨💻
Share
Upvote (1)