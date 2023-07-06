Many people do not have access to quality education or tutoring. We aim to solve this problem by providing everyone with an AI tutor called "Tutory" that can adapt to each student's learning style and be the perfect learning companion whenever they need it.
"I appreciate the support! Please let me know if you have any feedback on the product or pricing. Additionally, I welcome any feature requests!
If you are a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you can try Tutory on the plugin store by searching "Tutory"."