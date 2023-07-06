Products
Tutory

A friendly AI tutor that can help you with your schooling.

Many people do not have access to quality education or tutoring. We aim to solve this problem by providing everyone with an AI tutor called "Tutory" that can adapt to each student's learning style and be the perfect learning companion whenever they need it.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
Tutory
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"I appreciate the support! Please let me know if you have any feedback on the product or pricing. Additionally, I welcome any feature requests! If you are a ChatGPT Plus subscriber, you can try Tutory on the plugin store by searching "Tutory"."

Tutory by
was hunted by
Landon Garrison
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Landon Garrison
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Tutory's first launch.
