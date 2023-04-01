Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TutorMind
TutorMind
Your AI-teaching assistant - save hundreds of hours now
Visit
Upvote 2
50% Off, first month!
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
TutorMind allows teachers to save hundreds of hours when lesson planning and marking. With our inbuilt lesson planning system, plagiarism detector, language translator and essay grading. Save hundreds of hours now, with TutorMind
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
TutorMind
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out our launch - we're more than interested to know what you think!"
The makers of TutorMind
About this launch
TutorMind
Your AI-Teaching Assistant - Save hundreds of hours now.
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
TutorMind by
TutorMind
was hunted by
Kye Bedford
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Kye Bedford
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
TutorMind
is not rated yet. This is TutorMind's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#363
Report