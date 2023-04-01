Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → TutorMind
TutorMind

TutorMind

Your AI-teaching assistant - save hundreds of hours now

Free
Embed
TutorMind allows teachers to save hundreds of hours when lesson planning and marking. With our inbuilt lesson planning system, plagiarism detector, language translator and essay grading. Save hundreds of hours now, with TutorMind
Launched in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence by
TutorMind
monday.com for productivity
monday.com for productivity
Ad
Turn your team into a productivity powerhouse

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch - we're more than interested to know what you think!"

TutorMind
The makers of TutorMind
About this launch
TutorMind
TutorMindYour AI-Teaching Assistant - Save hundreds of hours now.
0
reviews
2
followers
TutorMind by
TutorMind
was hunted by
Kye Bedford
in Productivity, Education, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Kye Bedford
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
TutorMind
is not rated yet. This is TutorMind's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#363