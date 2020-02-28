Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Nicholas Chiang
Maker
Tutorbook replaced a previously paper-based system used by Gunn High School's Academic Center and has since improved their reach by enabling students to find, message, and book tutors from anywhere at any time. Students no longer have to come to the Academic Center to find a tutor; they just have to open a web app on their phone or school-issued Chromebook. Peer tutors are also able to track their service hours and respond to lesson requests directly from the app. It's revolutionary!
UpvoteShare