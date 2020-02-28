Log In
All-in-one peer tutoring management for schools.

Tutorbook is the best all-in-one peer tutoring platform for academic institutions. Tutorbook enables schools to:
- Support every underserved student
- Coordinate peer-to-peer tutoring across schools
- Manage all facets of peer tutoring in a single place
Created developer documentationI finally got around to something that's been on Tutorbook's Roadmap for some time now: creating comprehensive and centralized developer documentation. I've known for some time now that I would need such documentation in order to contract help for our open source web app; but I haven't had the time or resources to get around to it until now.
Finished MVPWhile I don't really believe in a "Finished MVP" (I don't think I even believe in a fully "finished" anything), I had enough of a product by May of 2019 to partially replace (high school administrators are much too attached to their paper) the previously paper-based peer tutoring management system at my high school.
The idea behind Tutorbook is bornIt's been a while since the idea behind Tutorbook was formed, but I'll try my best to keep this as accurate as possible. The ideas behind Tutorbook were created originally for my Eagle Scout project and have since grown into a full-fledged side project (if one can even have a "full-fledged side project" haha).
Nicholas Chiang
Tutorbook replaced a previously paper-based system used by Gunn High School's Academic Center and has since improved their reach by enabling students to find, message, and book tutors from anywhere at any time. Students no longer have to come to the Academic Center to find a tutor; they just have to open a web app on their phone or school-issued Chromebook. Peer tutors are also able to track their service hours and respond to lesson requests directly from the app. It's revolutionary!
