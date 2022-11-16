Products
Home
Product
Tusmo
Tusmo
A daily and multiplayer word game
Tusmo is a Wordle-like game that follows the french tv show Motus rules. Unlike wordle, you can play with 6 to 10 letters words. The game has a multiplayer mode where you compete against other players to be the fastest to find the 4 word !
Launched in
Indie Games
,
Free Games
,
Word Games
by
Tusmo
About this launch
Tusmo by
Tusmo
was hunted by
Anthony Garreau
in
Indie Games
,
Free Games
,
Word Games
. Made by
Anthony Garreau
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Tusmo
is not rated yet. This is Tusmo's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#146
