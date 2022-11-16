Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tusmo
Tusmo

Tusmo

A daily and multiplayer word game

Free
Tusmo is a Wordle-like game that follows the french tv show Motus rules. Unlike wordle, you can play with 6 to 10 letters words. The game has a multiplayer mode where you compete against other players to be the fastest to find the 4 word !
Launched in Indie Games, Free Games, Word Games
Tusmo
About this launch
Tusmo
0
reviews
1
follower
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#146