Hey producthunt, excited to share tusk! I'm a software engineer from Vancouver, Canada and this is a side project I've been working on for the past short while. We all see the world through our own lens and sometimes it's difficult to know the impact we have on others. Feedback is crucial for growth and self-awareness, and the barrier to give feedback is far too high relative to the benefit it could mean to the receiver. This is the main motivation behind tusk. No signups, no logins. Simply make an easy to remember domain, share it with people you’d like to get feedback from, and start receiving feedback. Would love to hear your thoughts on tusk here, or anonymously at https://feedback.tusk.page Hope you find tusk useful! ps. more info on tusk can be found in this thread: https://news.ycombinator.com/ite...
This is so good. I love how frictionless it is. Also, slick design :)