  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Turpentine VC
Turpentine VC

Turpentine VC

The podcast by investors, for investors

Free
Embed
Erik Torenberg (co-founder of Village Global, On Deck, and Turpentine) interviews the world’s best firm builders to unveil the tactics and strategies that separate the generation-defining venture firms from the rest.
Launched in
Venture Capital
Tech
 by
Turpentine VC
About this launch
Turpentine VC
Turpentine VCThe podcast by investors, for investors
0
reviews
23
followers
Turpentine VC by
Turpentine VC
was hunted by
Erik Torenberg
in Venture Capital, Tech. Made by
Erik Torenberg
,
Nancy Xu
and
Amelia Salyers
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Turpentine VC
is not rated yet. This is Turpentine VC's first launch.
Upvotes
24
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-