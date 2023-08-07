Products
Turpentine VC
Turpentine VC
The podcast by investors, for investors
Erik Torenberg (co-founder of Village Global, On Deck, and Turpentine) interviews the world's best firm builders to unveil the tactics and strategies that separate the generation-defining venture firms from the rest.
Launched in
Venture Capital
Tech
by
Turpentine VC
About this launch
Turpentine VC
The podcast by investors, for investors
Turpentine VC by
Turpentine VC
was hunted by
Erik Torenberg
in
Venture Capital
,
Tech
. Made by
Erik Torenberg
,
Nancy Xu
and
Amelia Salyers
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Turpentine VC
is not rated yet. This is Turpentine VC's first launch.
