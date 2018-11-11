Turnout is the easiest way to make plans with friends.
With Turnout, you can send invites to your friends who can instantly RSVP and use the group chat – no account or app download required.
It works for graduation parties, tupperware parties, tea parties (not the political kind), and anything else that involves bringing good friends together.
Tom BachantMaker@bachonk · Co-founder, Dashride
Hey ProductHunt! I'm excited to announce a tool created to solve a problem I was facing: how do you create group plans without using Facebook Events or long group SMS chains? With Turnout, you can create group plans instantly with SMS-based invitations, and users don't need to create an account or download an app to participate in the event. So far, we've seen the app used for Bachelor parties, family reunions, ski trips, and more. I'm excited to see what you can do with it 🎉
