We have built the first labor marketplace based on Artificial Intelligence to provide elite, pre-vetted global remote software engineers to Silicon Valley companies. We're backed by executives from Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter, among others.
McKenzie GibbonsHunter@mckenzie_gibbons
Turing is on a fast track to becoming a pivotal building block of Silicon Valley companies. The talent shortage in the Silicon Valley is a real problem and is keeping innovative, fresh products from being able to launch. Turing's ability to offer quality, global talent to companies that need developers will prove to be life changing to everyone from entrepreneurs to developers and engineers in remote parts of the world, who wouldn't have a chance to work with Silicon Valley companies otherwise. Turing will not only change the way companies view remote work, but they will also make the world a smaller place by showcasing the dire need for global talent.
