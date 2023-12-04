Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Turf
Turf
Permissionless eSports facilitation platform.
Visit
Upvote 30
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Turf is a modular, permissionless eSports platform empowering and incentivizing gamers worldwide, while offering seamless eSports access and quality gamers for game studios.
Launched in
Crypto
Tech
Games
by
Turf
About this launch
Turf
Permissionless eSports facilitation platform.
1
review
40
followers
Follow for updates
Turf by
Turf
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Crypto
,
Tech
,
Games
. Made by
Himanshu Bisht 🦉
and
Dibyo Majumder ❁
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Turf
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Turf's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report