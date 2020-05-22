Discussion
Chaithanya Y L
Maker
About 60% of my time is spent on online meetings and most of them on Google Meet. Though Google Meet helps a lot for these meetings, I imagined that it could be a bit more helpful if certain issues were resolved. That compelled me to build this small Google Extension which solves some of these quirks. So, meet TurboMeet for your Google Meet. ;) Adding features, automation, and productivity quirks that enhance your meetings over Google Meet to a whole new level. TurboMeet is a must-have extension if you want to have productive and efficient meetings over Google Meet. This extension was made to help all the users participating in numerous meetings, classes, and events happening over Google Meet. Features added: 1. Set the default Google Account: When you have multiple Google accounts and you join a meet link to realize that it's not linked to the correct Google account, you have to switch the accounts to join with the right one manually. Instead, set the Google Account Number (https://imgur.com/a/58dSAWS) - usually as 0, 1, 2, to auto-redirect to the correct Google Account. 2. Auto Join: Bypass the intermediary screen and directly join the meeting. 3. Auto Mute Audio and Video: No need to manually mute audio and video for every meeting. It's done automatically for you. 4. Push to Talk: You can unmute and speak by enabling the push to talk feature. We now support Space and Left Shift keys. Just press and hold the key to speak, and when done, release the key. Its that simple. If you need to mute/unmute, simply tap the key. 5. Auto Enable Captions: Captions are turned on by default when you enter the meeting. 6. Copy URL button: It's a tedious process to share just the meeting URL with another person. We have a quick solution for that. 7. Quit the meeting using keys: Just press 'Ctrl' + 'Q' to quit any meeting directly. No more awkwardly searching for the "End Call" button. Check the options page to enable or disable these features depending on your requirements. Acknowledgments: Sourabh Jain [https://github.com/sourabh10995] for helping me out with the development of this extension. Mithun Mohan [https://dribbble.com/mthnmhn] for the designs and icons. If anyone wants to contribute to the project, please do let me know. Upcoming features: 1. Ability to select the Google account (Including your profile details instead of the numbers) 2. Raise the Hands feature 3. More keys for Push To Talk 4. Record Meeting to the main screen. 5. Jump to Google Meet Tab from anywhere when you click on the extension Please help spread the word!
Definitely makes my life easier by what it sounds. Cheers! 👍
