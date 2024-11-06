Launches
TurboLens
Fast, accurate OCR & insights from any images.
The all-in-one OCR tool for instant insight generation from images, supporting handwritten text, tables, formulas, and translations. Streamline your workflow with AI-powered accuracy, speed, and seamless multi-language support.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Fast, accurate OCR & insights from any image or text.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Minghao Liu
Mc L
. Featured on November 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is TurboLens's first launch.
