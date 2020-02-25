Discussion
Garry Tan
Hunter
Fly is the quintessential low bar high ceiling service. It can greatly reduce round trip time for any apps and is one click easy for Heroku— but if you dig a little you will realize you can move pretty big tasks to the edge too: for example image rescaling on demand, dynamic request routing with your logic, or really anything you might want to do at the app server level, just faster. This team has built the future of web infrastructure.
Maker
Howdy hunters! We really love the Heroku developer UX. We also love fast, full stack applications. We were bantering about this one night and someone said "what if we could just pull apps straight from Heroku and run them on better infrastructure?" So we fiddled with it for a few days, and were a little surprised to discover it would work. Turboku grabs a build tarball from Heroku's API and generates a Docker image, which we launch as micro VMs on our physical servers. Our routing layer is a bit more modern than Heroku's, so web dynos on fly.io get the benefit of global TLS termination, http2, and brotli compression. These things all add up! Most Heroku apps on Fly respond 400-500ms faster to users. Devs can make them _even faster_ by running them in more regions. Even full stack apps can run globally with a little elbow grease! We're really happy you all are looking at this, please let us know if you have any questions.
