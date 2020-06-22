Spend more time building and less time waiting for deploys. Quickly demo a web app, API, or backend running on localhost to anyone in the world with a public .tunnelto.dev URL. 100% open source, built in Rust. Use our free hosted version @ tunnelto.dev
Alex Grinman
Maker
Hi PH! It's crucial to be able to test your website, app, or backend server as if it were in production, but the existing tools don't cut it. We built tunnelto.dev to solve this problem as both a free service (hosted by us) and an open source project ( that you can host yourself). Tunnelto.dev makes it trivial to expose localhost over the public internet via an easy-to-share URL. Tunnelto.dev makes it easy to: - quickly demo or test a web app running on your local machine from anywhere - debug web-hook integrations like for Slack or Stripe - test an API backend for mobile apps on live devices Both the tunnelto.dev CLI and server are open source on GitHub so there's no vendor lock-in. Perfect for use in the enterprise when you can't breach the corporate network. Tunnelto.dev is free even with customized sub-domains. We only charge a small monthly fee if you want to reserve specific domains for yourself. Thank you!
