Hey everyone 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 This is my first Product Hunt launch ever! Since it is the end of 2020, I felt it was apt to launch this game about the end of the world. So I dusted it off, gave it a fresh coat of paint and here it is! This is a text-based survival game that I actually made a few years back but never released. I hope you enjoy playing the game and checking out the hand-drawn illustrations for each ending. I drew each image and wrote it solo (using Ink by Inkle), so after being only one looking at it all these years, I would love for a fresh perspective! Let me know what you think! If you have any questions about how it was made or drawn, feel free to let me know too. I am more than willing to share. I really hope you enjoy the game!
