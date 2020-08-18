discussion
Reviews
Aryan Nambiar
Maker
Hey Hunters! I'm Aryan Nambiar, the developer of TuneTrack. I'm a 17 year old student and developer from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, and I've been building apps for nearly a year now. TuneTrack's story starts a couple of months ago, on a boring day in quarantine in June. As an avid music listener for most of my life, I was curious as to what songs I had listened to the most over the past few years on Spotify, my platform of choice. Spotify has a playlist they create for you every year called Spotify Wrapped, which includes your top songs for the year. Even with that though, as a listener of Spotify for multiple years, I had no idea which songs I had listened to the most over my entire history on the platform. I asked my friends if they knew of some way I could get this data to no avail, and thus, I set out to build TuneTrack, the application that I (and many other music lovers) needed to once and for all get their music statistics. Ultimately, I built TuneTrack for both Spotify and Apple Music users, since many people I knew used Apple Music as well, and I wanted to prioritize sharing this data since music is important to so many of us. While building TuneTrack, I gathered feedback from many avid music fans, and added a wide variety of features in order to provide as comprehensive of an experience as possible. Some of the biggest of these features include advanced filtering and one-tap playlist creation! Please let me know if you have any comments/suggestions, and I'll do my best to consider and respond to them. I hope you enjoy using TuneTrack as much as I did building it!
