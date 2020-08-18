  1. Home
TuneTrack

Music statistics on demand.

TuneTrack is an iOS application built to enable users to view their top songs and artists on popular music services such as Apple Music and Spotify. With a wide range of features, TuneTrack enables you to truly own your music.
How to find your most played Spotify and Apple Music songsWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. We all like to think that we have refined taste in music, but often we end up listening to our guilty pleasures on loop.
Aryan Nambiar
Hey Hunters! I'm Aryan Nambiar, the developer of TuneTrack. I'm a 17 year old student and developer from the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois, and I've been building apps for nearly a year now. TuneTrack's story starts a couple of months ago, on a boring day in quarantine in June. As an avid music listener for most of my life, I was curious as to what songs I had listened to the most over the past few years on Spotify, my platform of choice. Spotify has a playlist they create for you every year called Spotify Wrapped, which includes your top songs for the year. Even with that though, as a listener of Spotify for multiple years, I had no idea which songs I had listened to the most over my entire history on the platform. I asked my friends if they knew of some way I could get this data to no avail, and thus, I set out to build TuneTrack, the application that I (and many other music lovers) needed to once and for all get their music statistics. Ultimately, I built TuneTrack for both Spotify and Apple Music users, since many people I knew used Apple Music as well, and I wanted to prioritize sharing this data since music is important to so many of us. While building TuneTrack, I gathered feedback from many avid music fans, and added a wide variety of features in order to provide as comprehensive of an experience as possible. Some of the biggest of these features include advanced filtering and one-tap playlist creation! Please let me know if you have any comments/suggestions, and I'll do my best to consider and respond to them. I hope you enjoy using TuneTrack as much as I did building it!
