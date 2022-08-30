Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tunes For Tales
Ranked #11 for today
Tunes For Tales
Recommends songs that vibe with your story and emotions
Visit
Upvote 26
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An app that recommends songs that vibe with your story and emotions using OpenAI's GPT-3. 🪄
Launched in
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Tunes for tales
About this launch
Tunes for tales
Recommends songs that vibe with your story and emotions 🪄
0
reviews
30
followers
Follow for updates
Tunes For Tales by
Tunes for tales
was hunted by
Apoorv Taneja
in
Spotify
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Apoorv Taneja
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
Tunes for tales
is not rated yet. This is Tunes for tales's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
6
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#26
Report