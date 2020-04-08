Deals
Tuned
A new app for couples, by Facebook.
With Tuned, you can be as mushy, quirky, and silly as you are together in person, even when you’re apart. Creatively express your love, share your mood, exchange music, and build a digital scrapbook of your special moments.
Featured
an hour ago
Facebook launches an app for couples to talk to each other
First, Facebook launched a dating feature, and now, a small group within the company has launched an app designed for couples. The New Product Experimentation team's app, called Tuned, encourages couples to create an intimate social network between just each other. From the iOS-only app, they can share their mood, exchange music, and create a digital scrapbook.
Facebook ships an experimental app for couples
Today, Facebook quietly released a new app for couples called Tuned. The new release is a multimedia messaging app designed to help significant others communicate. The app is available for download in the U.S. and Canada, app analytics firm Sensor Tower tells us. Tuned was developed and released by...
Discussion
1 Review
1.0/5
Mos HonorableSan
Great, let's give zuck more data
