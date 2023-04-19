Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tune In
Tune In
400+ AI summarized trends from 50+ trend reports for 2023
Visit
Upvote 40
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Every year hundreds of awesome trend reports get lost in our inboxes and cloud drives. We thought that’s a shame so we decided to bring all that foresight together in one place so that they’re actionable all year.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Business
by
Tune In
AssemblyAI
Ad
A speech recognition model trained on 650k hours of data.
About this launch
Tune In
400+ A.I. Summarized Trends from 50+ Trend Reports for 2023
1
review
40
followers
Follow for updates
Tune In by
Tune In
was hunted by
MD Amirul Islam
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business
. Made by
Ludwig Petre
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Tune In
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tune In's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
20
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report