Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Tunder Point of sale
See Tunder Point of sale’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Tunder for Teams (mPOS)
Tunder for Teams (mPOS)
Designed for Teams, sell with our lightning-fast mPOS
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Tunder - a multi-device POS to get your team up in minutes. Create your shop, add items & devices to start selling. With offline functionality, network problems never hinder sales.
Launched in
Android
iOS
Productivity
by
Tunder Point of sale
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Tunder Point of sale
Point of Sale too simple, free, anonymous, 100% offline
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Tunder for Teams (mPOS) by
Tunder Point of sale
was hunted by
Stan
in
Android
,
iOS
,
Productivity
. Made by
Stan
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Tunder Point of sale
is not rated yet. It first launched on June 23rd, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#98
Report