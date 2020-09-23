discussion
Seth Sandler
MakerFounder@AffinityBlue/Mobile @Workpop
👋 Hello Product Hunt! 👨💻 I've been working on Tunable for iOS and Android for quite a while and have been lucky enough to have some really great experiences along the journey; its success has been more than I ever could have imagined. 🚀 Today, I'm happy to launch Tunable for Mac 🖥️ . It brings the same music tools that students, teachers, and professional musicians love to the Mac. 💰 Tunable for Mac is freely available to those that already own Tunable on iOS and is currently discounted to celebrate its launch! 🤩 Personally, this launch is pretty exciting for me. I've had requests for a Mac app for a while and I'm happy to be able to finally meet this request. 🎷 If you're a musician, I'd love to hear what you think and what instrument(s) you play; my main instrument is Saxophone. :) If you're not a musician, feel free to ask me about the history of Tunable, how it's been developed, or anything else you may be curious about. 🙏 Thanks for taking the time to check out Tunable for Mac and happy making! 🤗
Can you explain the use of this app ?
