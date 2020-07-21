Discussion
Tochukwu Nkemdilim
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We’re super excited to announce Tuforty, which is a currency translation API made specifically to handle currency translation for users who interact with our products. With support for different numerical systems and currencies, you can easily translate currency values in your native language to over 60+ languages on the fly. Prior to this time, we needed a way to easily display currency values in words, especially in receipts and invoices. Considering that language was also a huge barrier to entering some local markets, we decided to built a currency translation API to help solve that problem. Tuforty has evolved through several phases over the past 2 years we have been developing it internally, especially as the use cases gradually varied to our end users. This propelled us to scale it into a service offering since this was a problem that frequently popped up on StackOverflow with limitations especially when it came to language. Currently, each translations is counted as 1 quota, and are usually done on-the-fly, of which you can track your daily usage from the dashboard. The product is still early stage, and we hope to scale the product to support more use-cases we've discovered. We'll really love you to try it out and let us know your thoughts on the product and how best we can improve to better suit you in the long run. Looking forward to your amazing feedbacks in the comment section.
