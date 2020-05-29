  1. Home
Dock windows to your screen edges

Tuck allows you to dock windows to the edge of your screen and automatically show when your cursor hits the screen edge.
Hunter
Ever since the introduction of Picture-in-Picture for macOS I always felt it was sort of half baked and wait... where's the same feature for floating and side-docking windows like on the iPadOS with Slideover?! Although this app achieves a nearly perfect result with the available options, it still misses out on features like permanently floating windows (on all spaces) due to limitations of macOS (no the developers fault). I highly recommend trying it out. Also the website and app design is unique and pixel perfect.
