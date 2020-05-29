Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maxim K.
Hunter
Ever since the introduction of Picture-in-Picture for macOS I always felt it was sort of half baked and wait... where's the same feature for floating and side-docking windows like on the iPadOS with Slideover?! Although this app achieves a nearly perfect result with the available options, it still misses out on features like permanently floating windows (on all spaces) due to limitations of macOS (no the developers fault). I highly recommend trying it out. Also the website and app design is unique and pixel perfect.
UpvoteShare