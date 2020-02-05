Tubesnake for Apple Watch ⌚️

  1. Home
Addictive game for when you've got some time on your hands.

A highly addictive game for everyone with a little time on their hands, literally. Guide your pixel through the map by using the crown on your watch and beat your friends highscores!
This game works great on both Apple Watch and iPhone.
Pontus Börjesson
Pontus Börjesson
Maker
Our mission was to create a fast-paced game that works well on the Apple Watch, using the digital crown to maneuver your snake through the tube. Check it out on App Store! 🤘
Gustav
Gustav
ahh the crown controller, great game, love the simplicity
