Tubesnake for Apple Watch ⌚️
Addictive game for when you've got some time on your hands.
iPhone
Apple Watch
A highly addictive game for everyone with a little time on their hands, literally. Guide your pixel through the map by using the crown on your watch and beat your friends highscores!
This game works great on both Apple Watch and iPhone.
an hour ago
Pontus Börjesson
Our mission was to create a fast-paced game that works well on the Apple Watch, using the digital crown to maneuver your snake through the tube. Check it out on App Store! 🤘
an hour ago
Gustav
ahh the crown controller, great game, love the simplicity
an hour ago
