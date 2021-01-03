  1. Home
TubeNote

Taking notes watching YouTube.

You can use TubeNote to take notes in real time while watching YouTube.
Saved memos can be viewed and edited at any time from the memo list page.
Take notes while watching YouTube with "TubeNote" for good life right now.
