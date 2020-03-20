  1. Home
TSDJ (Twenty Second DJ)

Make a playlist w/ friends in 20 seconds.

TSDJ is a new way to listen to music, alone or w/ people, in person or remotely.
With TSDJ you can curate yourself a few hours of music in 20 seconds in a game-like experience, and invite anyone you want with a URL, no signup required.
Hope you like it!
