Trying to Product
Trying to Product
Podcast where we figure out product management together
In this podcast we talk about the ups and downs of building and launching products as a product manager management through conversations about a variety of topics within the field.
Building a product is hard and we are all learning along the way.
User Experience
Tech
Business
Trying to Product
About this launch
Trying to Product
Figuring out product management together
Trying to Product by
Trying to Product
was hunted by
Parv
in
User Experience
,
Tech
,
Business
. Made by
Parv
and
Alex Cox
. Featured on July 27th, 2022.
Trying to Product
is not rated yet. This is Trying to Product's first launch.
