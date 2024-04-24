Launches
Truva

Truva

Onboard and retain customers with AI agents

Free Options
Truva AI agents not only guide your users to the right tools, features, and info within your app, but they can take action on their behalf delivering the experience of a personal account manager for every customer in real-time.
Launched in
User Experience
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Truva
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
OpenAI
OpenAI
71 upvotes
We are standing on the shoulders of amazing builders who came before us. The workflows we've developed are built through multiple models which help us achieve peak accuracy.
Mistral AI
Mistral AI
490 upvotes
We are standing on the shoulders of amazing builders who came before us. The workflows we've developed are built through multiple models which help us achieve peak accuracy.
Llama 3
Llama 3
6 upvotes
We are standing on the shoulders of amazing builders who came before us. The workflows we've developed are built through multiple models which help us achieve peak accuracy.
Truva
TruvaOnboard and retain customers with AI agents
Truva by
Truva
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in User Experience, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Gaurav Aggarwal
,
Hamza Afzal Butt
,
Ameya Mandalik
and
Anuja Verma
. Featured on April 28th, 2024.
Truva
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Truva's first launch.
