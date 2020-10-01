discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Inho Hwang
Maker
I created this product because I hated Facebook and imagined if there is an ideal social network, what would it be? I thought it would be minimalistic app that allows you to continue the conversation left off in real life in a meaningful way by sending a Truth. Truth is designed so it can continue the conversation for you even if it is very hard to do so in real life. Truth is a rating of how much you care about a person and texts that justify the rating that starts a chat room - you can also use this as a letter. As a founder and CEO of Truth Honest Messaging Corporation, I can proudly say there has been no sacrifice whatsoever to create the ideal user experience. Messaging UI is all custom, clean, and beautiful; Android and iOS have exactly same design down to 0.5dp or 0.5pts in terms of size and margins of views. iOS app was finished first, and then Android app was built to match the same standard (it was hard but Android app is now as great as the iOS app). The final product is an app that defines the standard of messaging apps, is a social network that invokes good human behaviors, and make the world a better place.
Share
Upvote (1)