We launched Trusted News because we felt there was not a great browser extension to be able to analyse the credibility of content being read online, at scale, and quickly. Most browser tools before this rely on understanding the website, rather than the article itself, and by seeing if the page is on a blacklist that the maker has compiled. This leads to inherent judgement bias on which sites go in the list or not. Judging articles purely on how they frame things is harder to do, but the right way to go as we judge writers for what they write, not who they are. We have a number of features to add to this, including: - Show you which words and phrases led to the objectivity score - Change the scoring to be more of a Grade Scale e.g. "Very Objective, Neutral, One-Sided, Aggressively Biased" - Improving the objectivity classification AI using additional training data - Automatically improving the scores using user feedback - Showing you a link to a diametrically opposite objectivity article, so you see another viewpoint For now, keen to see your feedback!
