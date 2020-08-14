Discussion
Spydr
Maker
Hey Guys, I'm really excited to launch TrustComet. TrustComet is a kit of 20 Growth social proof templates that helps you to convert, engage and retain website visitors. - Display Recent Conversions - Show Live Visitor - Showcase a Real Random Review - Show an Informational Message - Collect Feedback with Emoji - Collect Feedback with Note System - Let your users share your Content - Collect Emails - Collect Phone Number - Add Cookie Notification - Show a Video of your Product Connect TrustComet to more than 1000 apps with Webhooks WordPress Plugin Available Shopify App Available I would love to hear any feedback you have on what you like and how we can improve. 🎁 Here is amazing producthunt launch offer for all hunters Get our product for 49$ for one year wit unlimited package. Have a great day! - spydr
