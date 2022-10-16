Products
Home
→
Product
→
TrustCheck
TrustCheck
Powerful web3 transaction security
TrustCheck is a free, zero-click browser extension that runs checks at multiple points during your web3 transactions providing you with an easy-to-understand warning if a scam is detected.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Security
by
TrustCheck
About this launch
TrustCheck
Powerful Web3 Transaction Security
TrustCheck by
TrustCheck
was hunted by
Ricky Pellegrini
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Crypto
,
Security
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
TrustCheck
is not rated yet. This is TrustCheck's first launch.
