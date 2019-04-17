Log InSign up
Trustbot for NDAs

Faster, better NDA handling for teams with free e-signing

Send, sign and manage your team's non-disclosure agreements within the workflow you already use (Gmail, Slack, Outlook and Teams). Save time, ensure compliance. Free e-signing.
Reviews
G Craig Vachon
 
Helpful
  • G Craig Vachon
    G Craig Vachonangel investor
    Pros: 

    Fast, simple and solves a nuisance issue

    Cons: 

    not applicable

    Thoughtful approach to solving a problem many companies experience

    G Craig Vachon has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Jim Brock
Jim Brock
Makers
Jim Brock
Jim Brock
Iskander Samatov
Iskander Samatov
Jim Brock
Jim BrockMaker@championhunter · Founder of Trustbot.io
We created Trustbot because we were tired of wasting time on NDAs. You can't avoid doing them, but they can be a lot easier. Think of it like Non-DIsclosure-as-a-Service.
