Trump v Biden

Gregg Blanchard
Maker
Happy Sunday, Hunters! And thanks, @chrismessina for hunting. When the election started ramping up in earnest last year we noticed that the media was getting all flustered by social media and not even giving email a second thought. But being an email guy, I was watching the candidates strategy really closely and knew just how heavily they were leaning on it for things like fundraising. I took a stab at putting together a dashboard of key stats, but as the campaign progressed it got a bit neglected. In the last few months, however, the candidates and put their email efforts on overdrive - for example, just before his COVID diagnosis Trump subscribers were receiving 15-17 emails per day - and I figured it was time to take what we'd learned and put together a simple, clean dashboard with just Biden and Trump to watch how the election unfolded in folks' inboxes. The result has been something that's been fascinating to watch as key moments unfold (like the debates) and has really been an insightful look into larger strategies from both candidates. Would love any feedback or ideas, but most of all hope you enjoy. Thanks!
