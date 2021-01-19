  1. Home
Truepush - Free WordPress Notifications

Free forever wordpress push notifications plugin

Marketing
Growth Hacking
SaaS
+ 2
Truepush is a free forever push notification product for unlimited users , unlimited notifications without restricting any features. If you have Wordpress site, we made this plugin just for you.
We are powering 25Bn Notifications/months for 25k customers.
1 Review5.0/5
Raghu KLN
Much awaited feature! It will make life easy for wordpress developers. Moreover When are you launching mobile app notifications?
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@raghukln Thanks Raghu for the kind words and glad you are finding this plugin useful. Mobile app notifications coming with in this Quarter itself :)
Chandrakanth Kollu
Great addition Manoj! Savior for many website owners @truepush
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@truepush @chanduhbk We hope this will help many people Chandrakanth. Yes, we hope the same too that it will help many website owners.
Tina Verma
Maker
So excited to see this go live! An amazing option for all the brands out there who want to save on their marketing expenses while re-engaging and retaining their site users. Free push notification services like these are the need of the hour. :) Truepush for WordPress
Kritika Gopi
That's great! Excited to see it go live and experience it soon!
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@kritika_gopi It's already live Kritika, just install it on your Wordpress and start sending push notifications
Ravi Vaka
Good luck team
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Head @ Truepush.com
@ravi_vaka2 Thanks Ravi
