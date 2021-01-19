  1. Home
  2.  → Truepush

Truepush

for unlimited push notifications & subscribers, all features

Marketing
Growth Hacking
SaaS
+ 2
Truepush is a free forever push notification product for unlimited users , unlimited notifications without restricting any features. If you have Wordpress site, we made this plugin just for you.
We are powering 25Bn Notifications/months for 25k customers.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Ravi Vaka
Good luck team
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@ravi_vaka2 Thanks Ravi
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
Hi, We release our Wordpress plugin today. Click on 'Get It' to go to our Wordpress plugin page or simply search for Truepush in plugins market place in Wordpress. You can simply install. You can post from your Wordpress and see the stats in Truepush Dashboard. We are a free forever product and currently powering 25Bn Notifications/ month and have 25000+ customer base using us world wide. We have RSS to Push , Sending option from Wordpress, Segments, Triggers, Multi User features and unlimited projects, unlimited notifications, unlimited users for all features. Check, use it and let us know what you think?
Share
Raghu KLNHead of Marketing & Strategic Partners
Much awaited feature! It will make life easy for wordpress developers. Moreover When are you launching mobile app notifications?
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@raghukln Thanks Raghu for the kind words and glad you are finding this plugin useful. Mobile app notifications coming with in this Quarter itself :)
Share
Chandrakanth KolluSolution Consultant @Digitalkites
Great addition Manoj! Savior for many website owners @truepush
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@truepush @chanduhbk We hope this will help many people Chandrakanth. Yes, we hope the same too that it will help many website owners.
Share
Tina Verma
Maker
So excited to see this go live! An amazing option for all the brands out there who want to save on their marketing expenses while re-engaging and retaining their site users. Free push notification services like these are the need of the hour. :) Truepush for WordPress
Share
Kritika Gopi
That's great! Excited to see it go live and experience it soon!
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@kritika_gopi It's already live Kritika, just install it on your Wordpress and start sending push notifications
Share
Software Services
🎈
Web Developer, Freelancer
Thanks a lot for launching most awaited plugin
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@software_services Thank you. Hope you will find it helpful
Share
Vivek Sancheti
Co-Founder CryptoGround.Com
What is the catch? Like do you have some other paid plan? And / or if not will you be going route like one signal did limited subscribers in free plan?
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@evivz Hi Vivek, Thanks a lot for asking this. Hoping this question/answer will help more people get clarity about our pricing. We will be coming up with more tools for Emailing and sms which will be paid while push notifications tool will be free forever. Being the last entrant in the market, we found this to be a good acquisition channel to get customers + build their trust on our product and services. Stay tuned for more products soon. We also have kept the -'why we are free button' right on our home page for anyone to see it . Here is our blog article about it - https://www.truepush.com/blog/wh...
Share
Bogdan Ionita
Product Lead at mirro.io
Very cool for wordpress projects, will keep in mind:D
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@bogdan_ionita Thanks a lot Bogdan, will look forward to see you using our plugin. Tell your friends too about us :)
Share
Raju Vanapala
🎈
Founder & CEO, way2online
25B notifications a month is huge. Massive. Much needed addition in the form of wordpress plugin. Great going !!
Share
Manoj Surya
Maker
Product Growth @ Truepush.com
@raju_vanapala Yes Raju, will be tripling down the number this year :)
Share