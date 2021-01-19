discussion
Ravi Vaka
Good luck team
@ravi_vaka2 Thanks Ravi
Hi, We release our Wordpress plugin today. Click on 'Get It' to go to our Wordpress plugin page or simply search for Truepush in plugins market place in Wordpress. You can simply install. You can post from your Wordpress and see the stats in Truepush Dashboard. We are a free forever product and currently powering 25Bn Notifications/ month and have 25000+ customer base using us world wide. We have RSS to Push , Sending option from Wordpress, Segments, Triggers, Multi User features and unlimited projects, unlimited notifications, unlimited users for all features. Check, use it and let us know what you think?
Much awaited feature! It will make life easy for wordpress developers. Moreover When are you launching mobile app notifications?
@truepush @chanduhbk We hope this will help many people Chandrakanth. Yes, we hope the same too that it will help many website owners.
So excited to see this go live! An amazing option for all the brands out there who want to save on their marketing expenses while re-engaging and retaining their site users. Free push notification services like these are the need of the hour. :) Truepush for WordPress
That's great! Excited to see it go live and experience it soon!
@kritika_gopi It's already live Kritika, just install it on your Wordpress and start sending push notifications
Thanks a lot for launching most awaited plugin
@software_services Thank you. Hope you will find it helpful
What is the catch? Like do you have some other paid plan? And / or if not will you be going route like one signal did limited subscribers in free plan?
@evivz Hi Vivek, Thanks a lot for asking this. Hoping this question/answer will help more people get clarity about our pricing. We will be coming up with more tools for Emailing and sms which will be paid while push notifications tool will be free forever. Being the last entrant in the market, we found this to be a good acquisition channel to get customers + build their trust on our product and services. Stay tuned for more products soon. We also have kept the -'why we are free button' right on our home page for anyone to see it . Here is our blog article about it - https://www.truepush.com/blog/wh...
Very cool for wordpress projects, will keep in mind:D
@bogdan_ionita Thanks a lot Bogdan, will look forward to see you using our plugin. Tell your friends too about us :)
25B notifications a month is huge. Massive. Much needed addition in the form of wordpress plugin. Great going !!
@raju_vanapala Yes Raju, will be tripling down the number this year :)