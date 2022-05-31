Products
Home
→
Product
→
Truegit
Ranked #18 for today
Truegit
A publishing platform powered by Git
Truegit is a markdown flavor blogging platform powered by your Github repository. Our mission is to give publishers the full ownership of their content and yet provide a social platform for them to grow your audience.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Developer Tools
by
Truegit
About this launch
Truegit by
Truegit
was hunted by
Suraj Keshri
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Suraj Keshri
. Featured on June 1st, 2022.
Truegit
is not rated yet. This is Truegit's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#36
